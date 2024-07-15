  • Services

Services

Lucky escape for three people rescued from dinghy taking on water off Inis Mór

Published:

Lucky escape for three people rescued from dinghy taking on water off Inis Mór
Share story:

Three people are recovering today after being rescued from a dinghy taking on water off Inis Mór

The Aran Islands lifeboat came to the aid of the three people drifting in the fiberglass dinghy early yesterday (sun july 14)


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The lifeboat, with six volunteer crew, made its way to the scene, north east of Inis Mór, assisted by those onboard the dinghy having shot a flare into the sky

They were safe and well and wearing lifejackets, but due to the intake of the water they had to be taken off the vessel quickly

The crew began to pump the water out of the dinghy and to tow the small vessel towards Ros A Mhíl

Costello Bay Coast Guard alongside took over the tow of the dinghy to the nearby slipway

The lifeboat brought the three dinghy occupants safely to shore

 

 

The post Lucky escape for three people rescued from dinghy taking on water off Inis Mór appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Major trauma cases at UHG double over past 10 years

New research shows that major trauma cases at University Hospital Galway have doubled over the pa...

no_space
Coillte to carry out forest biodiversity improvement works at Kilcornan Wood

Coillte is planning works to improve and enhance the long-term biodiversity value of Kilcornan Wo...

no_space
Criminal barristers protest in city over Government failure to reverse austerity cuts

Criminal barristers have taken to the steps of Galway Courthouse in the city today – to hol...

no_space
Fake or Fact – You Decide: Episode 2

Fake or Fact – You Decide is a weekly look at media literacy, brought to you by the newstea...

no_space
Council criticised over lack of progress on “promised” footpath and cycle lane between Ardrahan and Labane

The County Council is taking criticism over a lack of progress on a promised footpath and cycle l...

no_space
Increased bus shelters and bus stops in Ballinasloe area despite lack of buses

Plans are being advanced for new bus shelters in Mountbellew, Moylough and at the Marina in Balli...

no_space
Galway International Arts Festival officially begins

The 2024 Galway International Arts Festival will be officially launched tonight. The festival run...

no_space
Professor Peter McHugh is appointed Interim President of University of Galway

University of Galway’s Governing Authority - Údarás na hOllscoile has confirmed the appointment o...

no_space
Supermac’s sign up a flying wing!

Galway’s Olympics-bound rugby star, Béibhinn Parsons from Ballinasloe, has been announced as the ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up