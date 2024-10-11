LPT hike silence? No worries, gym’ll fix it!

Bradley Bytes – A sort of political column by Dara Bradley

Fun and games in Fianna Fáil out in Galway East, where whippersnapper Albert Dolan, Cathaoirleach of Galway County Council, has been chosen as running mate of party colleague, Minister of State, Anne Rabbitte.

Realistically, with strong Independents in the field (Sean Canney is going nowhere and Roscommon/Galway TD Michael Fitzmaurice may be parachuted into this area), and Sinn Féin establishing roots in the constituency through Councillor Louis O’Hara, there aren’t two seats here for Fianna Fáil.

That means it’s a straightforward battle between Albert and Anne for the hearts and minds of Soldiers of Destiny voters.

Albert, a County Councillor who represents Athenry/Oranmore, was flat out last week on social media, informing us of tax measures that were not introduced in Budget 2025.

He publicly patted himself on the back when Finance Minister Jack Chambers mentioned in his Dáil Budget speech, changes to the tax system that would make gym membership an allowable health expense.

This was something Albert had touted with Chambers’ predecessor Michael McGrath, to allow gym bunnies to claim tax back on their membership fees as a health expense.

Leaving aside the potential for gyms just to hike their membership fees to absorb the tax credit, it’s an idea that merits consideration. And it will appeal to Albert’s target audience – young, professionals into GAA, CrossFit and Hyrox.

But it’s not happening in 2025; it may never happen. Chambers mentioned “examining” and “consideration” of proposals but gave no firm commitment. It was all ‘An Modh Coinníollach” – that tense we know from the Irish language that’s used when speaking about something that might or might not happen.

Meanwhile, Albert was silent on a tax change that is very definitely happening – increased Local Property Tax. This is the only tax Albert, as a Councillor, has direct power to change.

Albert was one of 33 County Councillors who voted at the September plenary meeting to increase LPT on homes in County Galway next year. A 15% hike, that was set in stone for five years.

And while Albert waxed lyrical in Instagram posts about a fleeting blink-and-you-missed-it reference in the Budget speech to a gym tax-back initiative that might never happen, his social media timeline contains nothing about the Local Property Tax changes introduced because he voted for it, along with his Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael comrades.

Albert’s acrobatics of avoidance were worthy of a tax break all of their own . . . providing a template for his city councillor colleagues who will do the same next Monday – increase LPT while taking a vow of silence about their part in additional costs for householders.

Pictured: FF County Councillor and General Election candidate Albert Dolan was on social media last week informing people about tax cuts that weren’t actually introduced in Budget 2025. But he was silent about the increase to the Local Property Tax that he voted for in the Council Chamber, along with other FF and FG councillors.