Love Island is a land located on a completely different planet

A Different View with Dave O’Connell

There was a time you had your finger on the pulse – these days delight is just finding one . . . a pulse, that is, because the older you get the more you wonder if you’ve been relocated to a parallel universe.

For example, there’s a series running on a couple of channels – one in the UK and, without a hint of irony, on Virgin over here – called Love Island where the premise appears to be that a group of hormonal young ones should be, excuse the pun, shoehorned together to see what happens next.

Presumably you wouldn’t need a degree in anthropology to work it out; indeed, you don’t need an island at all. Just drive slowly past Supermac’s in Eyre Square on a Thursday night to see what happens when you put lads and girls in close proximity to each other.

The premise of Love Island seems to centre around a cast of super-looking young people with beach bodies and no shame, eager to mate as often as possible in front of anyone who cares to watch.

By some accounts, the protagonists in this project are semi-famous. Which is a bit like being a little bit pregnant; you either are or you aren’t. Famous, that is; not pregnant – although with the testosterone in the air, they might well be.

I’ve never seen Love Island and feel my life is no less complete for that lack – but each day the PR people for the programme email the upcoming ‘highlights’ just in case I was missing anything.

Take these ‘highlights’ for a day last week.

New boy Danny goes dating.

Another girl takes a fancy to Danny.

Amy and Curtis get lippy – and a day later, Curtis asks Amy to be his ‘half-girlfriend’ in the hideaway.

Elsewhere on this island, Michael has apparently turned up the heat with Amber; although those of a more seasoned age would suggest he might be better off using matches than amber to start a fire.

Danny’s date with Yewande was clearly the stuff of dreams, as the PR’s helpfully-fulsome transcript proves.

