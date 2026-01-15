Loughrea’s top club offficial pays tribute to the senior hurlers’ backroom team

-
Author: Darren Kelly
By DARREN KELLY
“WE are so, so fortunate with the lads that we have,” stated Loughrea hurling chairperson Lillian Stanley when asked about the backroom team they have ahead of the club’s All-Ireland Final appearance on Sunday.
“They are members of Loughrea and would have played with Loughrea over the years. And they’re back doing what they do really well. We are so lucky. We probably have one of the best management teams in the country.
“I didn’t come from a hurling background so I’m in awe with what they do. They’ve such a bond with the lads. The lads have such respect for them. We’re just really, really fortunate. I know they’ve been involved with other teams over the years and they’ve probably brought stuff away from that.”
As Loughrea attempt to reach unchartered waters under a management team led by their own club members Tommy Kelly, Gavin Keary, Shane Cusack, Alan Curley and Nigel Murray among others, a strong club committee have also spearheaded The Town’s renaissance.
Stanley was barely in her current role when the club appointed Kelly, a decision that has worked out with Loughrea’s flagship team, and has been felt throughout the various grades.
“The signs are very good,” added Stanley about Loughrea’s future. “We won the under-14 this year and the under-16. We were unlucky with the minors and the under-20s.
“The senior team are their idols. It’s just lovely to see the relationship they have with them. Also, a lot of the senior players come up and help out with the coaching. I think that instils a good sense of community and spirit with them all.
“A lot of the managers currently played back in the 2006 era and that. We’re very, very fortunate in Loughrea to have everyone come back to the club and support it the way they do.”
Finally, how has their own workload being going as they assist the team as much as possible in being ready for Sunday’s trip to Croke Park?
“It’s phenomenal,” concluded the Loughrea chairperson. “It’s great. We don’t mind a bit of busy-ness when this is what we’ve to look forward to.
“It’s where we wanted to be. Christmas was put on the long finger.
“The Town have been phenomenal. To drive through it now, the flags are up for a good while at this stage. It’s great. The club is going from strength to strength.”
Pictured: Loughrea’s Kieran Hanrahan celebrates scoring a point in their All-Ireland Club semi-final win over Slaughtneil of Derry at Parnell Park. The Galway champions face Ballygunner on Sunday,
