Loughrea woman to be awarded Member of the Order of Australia for pancreatic cancer awareness work
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
A Loughrea woman is set to receive a Member of the Order of Australia for her work in researching and raising funds for pancreatic cancer awareness later this year.
Caroline Kelly is originally from Gurtymadden but has since become a citizen of Sydney.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
She co-founded PanKind, the Australian Cancer Foundation in 2008 which focuses on positive change in the lives of pancreatic cancer patients.
The charity has raised over 11 million Australian dollars over the years in various fundraising efforts, such as the ‘Put your Foot Down’ Walks.
Caroline was named on the Honours List for Australia Day last month, and will receive the award later this year from Australian Governor-General David Hurley in a special ceremony.
Our reporter Caoimhe Killeen spoke to Caroline about Pankind and her achievement:
The post Loughrea woman to be awarded Member of the Order of Australia for pancreatic cancer awareness work appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Minister accepts traffic a major concern in Galway at official opening of Martin Junction
The Junior Transport Minister says he accepts traffic is a major concern in Galway, in terms of d...
Galway’s Eye Cinema awarded Cinema of the Year prize at Prestige Awards
Galway’s Eye Cinema has been awarded the Cinema of the Year prize at this year’s Pres...
MADRA warns of unwanted dog crisis among collies
Galway Dog Rescue group MADRA is reporting an overwhelming number of unwanted collies. It’s...
Mayor slams mindless and destructive vandalism “spree” in Knocknacarra
The Mayor of Galway says he cannot understand the mindset of those responsible for mindless and d...
Galway’s Tony Burke Motors wins ‘Best Social Media’ at CarsIreland Dealership Awards 2023
CarsIreland, the nation’s leading online classified marketplace for the motor industry, is thrill...
1,400 work permits issued in Galway from outside European Economic Area in 2023
Just under 1,400 work permits were issued in Galway from outside the European Economic Area last ...
Demand for release of ‘overspend’ figure on Martin Junction as Minister to officially cut ribbon
There’s a demand for the release of how much of an ‘overspend’ there was on the...
Junior Transport Minister to officially open Martin Junction this afternoon
The Junior Transport Minister is in the city today to officially open the Martin Junction near Ga...
Department of Education confirm they’re addressing Athenry school places shortage
The Department of Education is working with secondary school principals in Athenry to address a s...