Loughrea traffic lights will not return to original sequence
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway bay fm newsroom – Traffic lights at the West Bridge in Loughrea will not be returned to their old sequence.
The new sequence is being blamed for causing major traffic delays, with locals expressing their frustration with councillors.
A review, due this month, will explore what changes can be made to the new sequence, but councillors have been told it will not revert back to old ways.
Councillor Moegie Maher is calling for full transparency in that review:
More like this:
Planning permission for new homes in West dropped by 30% so far this year
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The number of new homes being granted planning permission in the W...
Allegation that a camera hidden in Loughrea Lake changing facility was source of photo shared online
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai are investigating an allegation that a camera hidden in the...
Motorists warned of delays as UHG traffic lights out of operation for next 4 nights
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The traffic lights at the junction in front of UHG will be out of ...
INMO calls for Emergency Taskforce to meet as trolley numbers soar in Galway and elsewhere
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has called for the Emer...
Refusal rate for CAHMS in West exceeding 40% this year
The rate of refusal for Child and Adolescent Mental Health services in the West is exceeding 40 p...
Justice Minister to engage with Galway Gardaí following recent public order incidents in city
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Minister for Justice is to engage with Gardaí in Galway today ...
Bus Éireann adds capacity to Gort morning service
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Bus Éireann has added capacity to its morning service in Gort. An ...
HSE claims elective surgical hub will slash waits by two thirds
The HSE has claimed that patients waiting on elective surgery in Galway will have a maximum wait ...
Galway City Council chamber report a breath of fresh air for meetings
The Mayor of Galway expects Galway City Council meetings to return to the purpose-built chamber i...