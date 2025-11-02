  • Services

Services

Loughrea Toastmaster takes Runner-Up spot in Divisional Speaking Contest

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Loughrea Toastmaster takes Runner-Up spot in Divisional Speaking Contest
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

President of East Galway Speakers, Christina Hession, has taken the runners-up spot in the inaugural District 71 Toastmasters online speech competition held yesterday.

Christina competed against Toastmasters from Belfast, Athlone and Westport for the honour of representing Division F in the District 71 UK and Ireland online contest at the end of November.

District F, which includes Loughrea, stretches from Derry to Tullamore

East Galway Speakers meets at Comworks in Loughrea on the second and fourth Monday of each month.  Guests are very welcome to attend free of charge.

More like this:
no_space
Man in his 30’s dies in road traffic collision outside Tuam

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA man in his 30s has died in a collision in County Ga...

no_space
Work on new pedestrian crossing at Salmon Weir Bridge to begin tomorrow

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMWork to install a new pedestrian crossing at the Salm...

no_space
Connemara native named Galway Lidl family carer of the year.

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMConnemara's Maryann Walsh has been named Galway's Lid...

no_space
New era dawns with opening of Ability West’s new Day and Residential Services

A new era is underway for Ability West – and their service users – after the organisation officia...

no_space
Galway athlete runs Dublin Marathon to support IKA and pal’s dialysis journey

A Galway woman who won two gold medals and a silver at the recent European Masters Athletics Cham...

no_space
Galway reality show star signs up to join the Sleep Out for Simon

The Traitors Ireland star Katelyn Divilly will join the Sleep Out for Simon on Friday, November 2...

no_space
Man in his 80's dies in Road Traffic Collision at Loughgeorge

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA man in his 80's has died following a road traffic c...

no_space
National conference told that people with disabilities are finding it harder than ever before to get jobs.

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPeople with disabilities are finding it harder than e...

no_space
Gardai appeal for witnesses following fatal Road Traffic Collision at Loughgeorge

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up