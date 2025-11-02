Loughrea Toastmaster takes Runner-Up spot in Divisional Speaking Contest

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

President of East Galway Speakers, Christina Hession, has taken the runners-up spot in the inaugural District 71 Toastmasters online speech competition held yesterday.

Christina competed against Toastmasters from Belfast, Athlone and Westport for the honour of representing Division F in the District 71 UK and Ireland online contest at the end of November.

District F, which includes Loughrea, stretches from Derry to Tullamore

East Galway Speakers meets at Comworks in Loughrea on the second and fourth Monday of each month. Guests are very welcome to attend free of charge.