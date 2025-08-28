Loughrea sustainable farm to open its gates to the public

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A sustainable farm in Loughrea is opening its gates to the public this Sunday to promote sustainable farming practices.

‘Inside the Gate’ aims to boost the public’s understanding of practices that support healthy soils, clean water, natural habitats and sustainable production.

The 30-acre Leaf and Root Farm in Loughrea will be open to the public from 11am to 2pm.

Attendance is on a first-come, first-served basis by booking online

Fergal Anderson of Leaf and Root Farm explains what the day will involve: