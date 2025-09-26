Loughrea students competing in STEM F1 racing world finals

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Students from Loughrea are competing in the Aramco STEM Racing World Finals in Singapore this weekend.

The event sees teams from countries around the world design, manufacture, and race a miniature F1 racing car.

Team Increvex from St. Brigids in Loughrea consists of Jessica, Leoni, Sharvi and Maeve – and they’re one of three teams representing Ireland.

They’ll be going head to head with more than 400 other competitors from 32 countries at Resorts World Sentosa.

It’s the largest world final ever, and it runs from tomorrow until Thursday October 2nd.