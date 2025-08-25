Loughrea Seven Springs Day Centre to finally return to five day week services

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Loughrea Seven Springs Day Centre is to finally return to five day a week services after a four year wait.

Following a HIQA inspection, the HSE has approved a return to day services for 5 days a week at the Centre.

The decision has been warmly welcomed by the Loughrea Concerned Citizens Group.

The Seven Springs Day Centre was closed in March 2020 due to Covid-19, but was not reopened when restrictions were lifted in October 2021 and since then, an intensive public campaign has been in place for services to return.

Local Councillor Geraldine Donohue attributes the success of the campaign to people power.