Loughrea residents to protest this Sunday over pitch development struggles

Published:

Loughrea residents to protest this Sunday over pitch development struggles
A major protest is planned in Loughrea this Sunday, over struggles to get new sports facilities.

Local groups have been crying out for a pitch for the area, and have been left out of the Local Area Plan due to zoning issues.


The Loughrea Sports and Community Development Group is seeking to develop a multi-use, multi-sport and recreation facility on land between the Bullaun and Kinculla roads.

Treasurer Albert Mannion says the plans are now in the hands of the Department of Local Government, as the county council and planning department have pushed back.

He is urging people to come out on Sunday to show that there is major support is behind them

 

The post Loughrea residents to protest this Sunday over pitch development struggles appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

