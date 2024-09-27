Loughrea residents to protest this Sunday over pitch development struggles
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
A major protest is planned in Loughrea this Sunday, over struggles to get new sports facilities.
Local groups have been crying out for a pitch for the area, and have been left out of the Local Area Plan due to zoning issues.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The Loughrea Sports and Community Development Group is seeking to develop a multi-use, multi-sport and recreation facility on land between the Bullaun and Kinculla roads.
Treasurer Albert Mannion says the plans are now in the hands of the Department of Local Government, as the county council and planning department have pushed back.
He is urging people to come out on Sunday to show that there is major support is behind them
The post Loughrea residents to protest this Sunday over pitch development struggles appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Commendations for two Gardaí involved in rescue from water in Kinvara
Two members of the Gardaí have been awarded Commendations with Distinction following their rescue...
Blackberry Festival returns to the Aran Islands this weekend
The annual blackberry festival, Féile na bPuiteachaí returns to Inis Meáin this weekend. The Gael...
Lucky Galway Prize Bonds holder scoops fifty thousand euro
A lucky Galway Prize Bonds holder has scooped fifty thousand euro in today’s draw The bond ...
Galway city’s first ever oyster trolley to visit iconic Westend pubs
Galway city’s first ever oyster trolley is set to visit iconic pubs across the Westend this weeke...
Well-known ATU lecturer Cáit Noone elected President of Galway Chamber of Commerce
Well known-ATU lecturer Cáit Noone has been elected President of Galway Chamber of Commerce. The ...
Step forward for Loughrea-City evening bus service as NTA approves funding
There’s been a step forward in the long-running battle for an evening bus service between L...
Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over refusal of major housing development in Oranmore
An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala over the refusal of a major housing development i...
Appeal to An Bord Pleanála over refusal of major housing development in Oranmore
An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanála over the refusal of a major housing development i...
Two Galway restaurants named among SOUPerb Awards recipients
Two Galway restaurants have been named among the SOUPerb Awards recipients, which is decided by p...