Loughrea Quick Pick player scoops €250 thousand
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway is celebrating its second big lotto win in under two weeks, totalling 1.25 million euro.
A lucky Quick Pick player has now scooped €250,000, purchasing their ticket yesterday at SuperValu, Loughrea Shopping Centre.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
It comes less than a fortnight after a player in Westside won over a million euro in a special EuroMillions Ireland Only Raffle on September 13th.
The winning numbers in last night’s Lotto Plus 2 draw were 23, 26, 29, 30, 40, 42 and the Bonus was 39.
The post Loughrea Quick Pick player scoops €250 thousand appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Third inspection of nursing home in Oranmore finds worsening management amid serious food issues
A third inspection of a nursing home in Oranmore has found the management of the centre has gotte...
No water for residents and businesses in Carnmore and surrounding areas until tonight
Residents and businesses in Carnmore and surrounding areas have no water today. It’s due to...
Over 1,300 cases of sepsis at UHG Emergency Department over past two years
There have been over 1,300 cases of sepsis at the Emergency Department at UHG over the past two y...
Galway Cathedral unveils iconic gift from Hungary
Galway Cathedral has unveiled a gift of a replica of the iconic painting ‘Our Lady, Consoler of t...
Preparations underway for arrival of French twinning delegation in Ballinasloe
Preparations are underway in Ballinasloe for the arrival of a French twinning delegation. Represe...
Still no affordable housing on the horizon for most towns in County Galway
A meeting at County Hall this week heard there’s still no affordable housing on the horizon...
Concerns as county council continues to focus on Clifden to deliver social housing in Connemara
The main thrust of Galway County Council’s housing strategy in Connemara continues to be focused ...
Boston Scientific launch SUPERHUMAN exhibition at Galway City Museum to mark 30 years
Boston Scientific is celebrating 30 years in operation with a exhibition event at Galway City Mus...
Blackrock Cottage chef cooking at Galway International Oyster Festival
The award-winning head chef at Blackrock Cottage in Salthill, Martin O’Donnell, will be making a ...