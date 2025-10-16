  • Services

Loughrea man charged with attempted bribery of League of Ireland footballer

Loughrea man charged with attempted bribery of League of Ireland footballer
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A 36 year-old man Ronan Madden from Loughrea has appeared in court as part of the investigation into the attempted bribery of a League of Ireland football player.

He was arrested by detectives from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau yesterday and appeared before Blanchardstown District Court yesterday.

The incident allegedly took place at the Inishowen Gateway Hotel in Buncrana County Donegal on February 17, 2024.

Ronan Madden of Kylegan, Kylebrack, Loughrea is charged with corruptly offering a professional football player a gift of 40,000 euro as an inducement or reward for him to intentionally receive a red card during an unspecified football match.

Judge O’Connell remanded Ronan Madden on bail on his own bond of 200 euro and there was no application for free legal aid.

As part of his bail conditions Mr Madden must sign on once a week at Loughrea Garda Station.

The DPP had directed trial in the circuit court on the charge, and there was also consent to the accused going forward on a signed plea of guilty.

The case was adjourned to December for the service of a book of evidence.

