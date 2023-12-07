Loughrea Hotel and Spa named Top Wedding Hotel in Ireland
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
The Loughrea Hotel and Spa has been named the Top Wedding Hotel in Ireland.
Owner Pat McDonagh says the award didn’t happen by accident, and it reflects the hotel’s reputation for service, food and atmosphere.
The award is based on reviews and testimonials left by couples on on planning website WeddingDates.ie.
Over the past 15 years, it’s facilitated the booking of over 27 thousand weddings.
