Loughrea for Palestine to hold solidarity walk around the Lake

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Loughrea for Palestine is to hold a solidarity walk around the Lake this Sunday

The organisers say it’s a family friendly walk being held as a mark of solidarity to the people of Gaza in their recent struggles.

The meeting point is the Long Point of Loughrea Lake at 1 on Sunday afternoon.

The 6.8 kilometre route follows a clear path to Corry’s Field and back again

Loughrea for Palestine points out this is the same distance as the narrowest point of Gaza

Those taking part are asked to bring bring flags, posters, pots and spoons and musical instruments