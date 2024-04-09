Loughrea councillors support motion to reduce all local school speed limits to 30km/h
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Councillors in the Loughrea area are seeking to reduce speed limits outside their local schools to 30km/h.
The issue has been arising in almost every council meeting in recent months, with councillors repeatedly told changes would have to wait until national legislation is passed.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The Government is currently preparing legislation in relation to a national speed limit review.
Independent Councillor Geraldine Donohue was supported in her proposal for a trial of reducing all limits near schools in the Loughrea MD area.
Councillor Donohue told Sarah Slevin that a similar move was done in Wicklow recently and the precedent is now there.
The post Loughrea councillors support motion to reduce all local school speed limits to 30km/h appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Public consultation on South Galway Flood Relief Scheme expected by end of summer
It is anticipated the public consultation in relation to the South Galway Flood Relief Scheme wil...
Sean Canney confirms he will support Simon Harris in Taoiseach vote this morning
Galway East Independent TD Sean Canney has confirmed he will support Simon Harris in this morning...
Hildegarde Naughton in running for promotion in Simon Harris’s new Cabinet
Galway West TD and Chief Whip Hildegarde Naughton is in the running for a Cabinet promotion today...
Bon Secours Galway announces €36.5m expansion plans
Bon Secours Hospital in Galway has announced major expansion plans worth €36.5m. The investment w...
Respiratory patients breathe sigh of relief as care hub slashes waiting times
Patients seeking treatment for the respiratory conditions COPD and asthma have seen their hospita...
Lights at ‘treacherous’ crossing kept residents awake at night
New flashing beacons at a ‘treacherous’ pedestrian crossing on the Clybaun Road have been removed...
Work on Pearse Stadium floodlights could start this year
Galway GAA is advancing plans to erect floodlights at the organisation’s flagship stadium in Salt...
4 million euro Brothers of Charity centre in Claregalway officially opens its doors
The Summer Lodge Respite House and Four Seasons Day Services in Claregalway offically opened its ...
Demand for city council to invest in community infrastructure in Ballybane
Galway City Council is being asked to make a significant investment in community infrastructure i...