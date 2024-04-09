Loughrea councillors support motion to reduce all local school speed limits to 30km/h

Councillors in the Loughrea area are seeking to reduce speed limits outside their local schools to 30km/h.

The issue has been arising in almost every council meeting in recent months, with councillors repeatedly told changes would have to wait until national legislation is passed.





The Government is currently preparing legislation in relation to a national speed limit review.

Independent Councillor Geraldine Donohue was supported in her proposal for a trial of reducing all limits near schools in the Loughrea MD area.

Councillor Donohue told Sarah Slevin that a similar move was done in Wicklow recently and the precedent is now there.

