Loughrea councillors eager for more power to change speed limits near schools
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Local councillors are calling for more power in relation to changing speed limits on roads near schools.
A presentation of the review of road traffic special speed limit bye laws was given at this week’s Loughrea area council meeting.
While hundreds of submissions have been received, councillors were reminded that national blanket changes are expected some time this year.
Councillor Martina Kinnane put forward a motion for all local submissions to be considered before the end of the current council term.
While Councillors were warned this motion wouldn’t go anywhere, Councillor Kinnane still believes there is remit for changes on school routes that are currently 80km/h:
