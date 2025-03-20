Loughrea Councillor requests urgent audit of disability access at HSE facilities

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Loughrea area councillor Declan Kelly has asked the HSE to carry out an urgent audit of the accessibility of its faciltiies across the country.

The call was prompted by the recent installation of an automatic door at a relatively new Primary Care Centre in Loughrea.

The Independent Ireland councillor says it’s not good enough that it took campaigning from a local disability advocate to make that happen.

Councillor Kelly emailed the HSE in December, asking it to carry out an audit at all its faciltiies to ensure that they are accessible: