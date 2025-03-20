  • Services

Services

no_space

no_space

Loughrea Councillor requests urgent audit of disability access at HSE facilities

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Loughrea Councillor requests urgent audit of disability access at HSE facilities
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Loughrea area councillor Declan Kelly has asked the HSE to carry out an urgent audit of the accessibility of its faciltiies across the country.

The call was prompted by the recent installation of an automatic door at a relatively new Primary Care Centre in Loughrea.

The Independent Ireland councillor says it’s not good enough that it took campaigning from a local disability advocate to make that happen.

Councillor Kelly emailed the HSE in December, asking it to carry out an audit at all its faciltiies to ensure that they are accessible:

More like this:
no_space
Neuro-rehab services announced for Galway, Mayo and Roscommon

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMNeuro-rehabilitation services for survivors of brain ...

no_space
UG study uses gamma rays to create more accurate maps of peatlands nationwide

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA study led by University of Galway has used gamma ra...

no_space
Connemara man has to wait until June to learn fate of confiscated rare eagle

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA young Connemara man will have to wait until June to...

no_space
1,000 trees planted for Community Meadow in Athenry

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM1,000 trees have been planted for a new Community Mea...

no_space
Galway has third highest number of empty shops and businesses

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway is the county with the third highest number of...

no_space
University of Galway launches Nelson Mandela Fund

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe University of Galway has launched the Nelson Mand...

no_space
Local Councillor says DEIS status will bring top level resources for Clonfert College

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA local Councillor says DEIS status for the new secon...

no_space
Galway GAA supporters to take over Times Square billboards for New York Galway match

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway GAA supporters have the chance to have their p...

no_space
More final day heartache for Presentation Athenry

CBS Thurles 0-24 Presentation College, Athenry2-17 By Paul Keane at Croke Park A flock o...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up