Loughrea could be set to get second e-vehicle space

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Electric Ireland is considering designating a second parking space at Barrack Street car park in Loughrea as a charge point for electric vehicles.

Councillor Shane Donnellan says a number of local people have called for a second space at the existing space is used regularly.

It’s understood Ecars would be be in favour of the county council designating an extra space for a charge point.

Councillor Donnellan says there are two charging points at Barrack Street but only one can be used at a time.