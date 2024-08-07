Loughrea-based wastewater company Glanua buys UK’s Aqua Operations
Loughrea-based wastewater engineering company Glanua has bought UK company Aqua Operations.
The UK company is a leading provider of industrial operations and maintenance solutions to the water and wastewater sector.
The financial details of the sale have not been undisclosed.
The acquisition will boost Glanua’s UK presence and expand its industrial division, as well as increase its workforce to 546.
A statement says there will be no impact on existing jobs in either Glanua or Aqua Operations.
The acquisition comes after Glanua recently announced it had received significant funding from Rabobank to support its continuing expansion.
Glanua rebranded from BHSL in July last year and the group’s long-term plan is to grow turnover to €400 million by 2028.
The Group’s clients include Uisce Éireann, Thames Water, Yorkshire Water, Northern Ireland Water, Kerry Group and Glanbia.
