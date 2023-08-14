Loughrea-based Afghan man to cycle from Eyre Square to The Spire to mark two-year anniversary of Taliban takeover

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Afghan man, now based in Loughrea, will cycle from Eyre Square to The Spire in Dublin tomorrow to mark the two-year anniversary of the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan.

Ali, a poet and book-shop owner, left Kabul with his wife two years ago, and they are now living and working in Loughrea.

The 34 year old is looking to raise awareness of the state of Afghanistan, in particular the repression of women and the state’s economic troubles.

He is also raising money for his home country through iDonate, with details available on GalwayBayfm.ie.

Our reporter Sarah Slevin spoke to Ali about why he is doing the cycle tomorrow: