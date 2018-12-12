Loughrea area councillor Michael Fahy rejoins Fianna Fail

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Independent Loughrea area councillor Michael Fahy has rejoined Fianna Fail and will contest the local elections in May in a bid to win a seat for the party.

His re-entry to the party brings to 13 the number of Fianna Fail county councillors.

After a local party meeting today, he was proposed by Connemara area councillor Seamus Walsh and seconded by Tuam area councillor Donagh Killilea.

The Independent councillor was first elected to Galway County Council in 1979 as a Fianna Fail councillor.

He was re-elected for Fianna Fail in 1985, 1991, 1999 and 2004.

The Ardrahan native was then elected as an Independent councillor in 2009 and again in 2014.