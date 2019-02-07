Lots to love about this home

Built in 2001, this property in Bushfield, approximately 5km from Loughrea, offers almost 2,500 square feet of accommodation along with a separate, double garage and gym.

It sits on half-an-acre of landscaped gardens beyond electric entrance gates, with a boundary of tall hedging which offer privacy to the home owners.

There is so much to love about this home . . . the wonderful space it has to offer, its superior quality build (block walls internally and hollow core flooring) and the luxury of its interior.

It was designed with family living in mind having a large kitchen and dining room, family room, sitting room, children’s playroom, utility and laundry room, guest toilet and four double bedrooms, two of which are en suite. The main bathroom, which is fully tiled, has a Jacuzzi bath and separate electric shower. The attic is converted with stairs access and is ideal for storage use or as a home office.

There is a double garage with remote controlled roller shutter doors and a Stira to a floored mezzanine above. A home gym with separate access, is located to the rear of the garage.

The quality of finish is exceptional and is evidenced right throughout the house from the smallest details in the antique brass, light switches to the solid teak internal doors and hand-crafted teak staircase, to the Stanley oil range and granite kitchen countertops. For the most part the heating is underfloor, oil fired central heating both upstairs and downstairs and it boasts a respectable C1 energy rating.

