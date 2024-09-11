Loss of water supply in Rosshill and Merlin Park areas due to burst water main

Residents in the Rosshill and Merlin Park areas are being advised they may experience water outages today.

Repairs are underway on a burst water main, and will be ongoing until around 6 this evening.





It’s recommended people allow around 3-4 hours after that for their full supply to be restored.

Traffic management is also in place in the area for the duration of the works.

