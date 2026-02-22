Looks like a Black Christmas in County Galway

Towns and villages across the county could be set for a far-from-festive Christmas as the County Council is strapped for cash when it comes to funding Yuletide lighting.

This is the contention of Cllr Andrew Reddington (FG) who has warned that there will be no festive atmosphere in some of these towns unless funding is sourced.

And while it is ten months to Christmas, the Fine Gael councillor has warned that the funding of the festive Christmas lighting in towns in County Galway is a very serious challenge.

He said that communities are contacting him to say they are facing shortfalls of between €7,000 and €10,000.

“And as of right now the council has no funds to support it. Four groups have come to me in North Galway,” he said.

“Each group is running a serious shortfall and will now have to go back to the people for more money as the Councils and Department don’t have any money.”

Last year, the cost of installation for the Christmas lights for every small town was running into between €10,000 and €15,000, with larger towns’ costs close to €50,000.

Galway Rural Development have been awarding some funding to towns along with small grants under the Community Support Scheme are available, but ultimately there needs to be a year-on-year fund from the department.

But last year the Christmas lights fund was pulled by the government.

Cllr Reddington warned that volunteers, who traditionally looked after the festive lighting. will simply walk away.

“They are not covered by insurance; qualified electricians have to be employed to put them up and take them down, along with breakages from storms and bad weather. This is becoming unsustainable,” he told the Connacht Tribune.

Pictured: Cllr Andrew Reddington in Headford.