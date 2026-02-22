Looks like a Black Christmas in County Galway

-
-
Author: Declan Tierney
~ 2 minutes read
Towns and villages across the county could be set for a far-from-festive Christmas as the County Council is strapped for cash when it comes to funding Yuletide lighting.
This is the contention of Cllr Andrew Reddington (FG) who has warned that there will be no festive atmosphere in some of these towns unless funding is sourced.
And while it is ten months to Christmas, the Fine Gael councillor has warned that the funding of the festive Christmas lighting in towns in County Galway is a very serious challenge.
He said that communities are contacting him to say they are facing shortfalls of between €7,000 and €10,000.
“And as of right now the council has no funds to support it. Four groups have come to me in North Galway,” he said.
“Each group is running a serious shortfall and will now have to go back to the people for more money as the Councils and Department don’t have any money.”
Last year, the cost of installation for the Christmas lights for every small town was running into between €10,000 and €15,000, with larger towns’ costs close to €50,000.
Galway Rural Development have been awarding some funding to towns along with small grants under the Community Support Scheme are available, but ultimately there needs to be a year-on-year fund from the department.
But last year the Christmas lights fund was pulled by the government.
Cllr Reddington warned that volunteers, who traditionally looked after the festive lighting. will simply walk away.
“They are not covered by insurance; qualified electricians have to be employed to put them up and take them down, along with breakages from storms and bad weather. This is becoming unsustainable,” he told the Connacht Tribune.
Pictured: Cllr Andrew Reddington in Headford.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Health Forum revamp prompt oversight fears for Portiuncula
By Avril Horan OVERSIGHT and scrutiny of Portiuncula University Hospital must be protected giv...
FreeWill February – include a charity in your decision
Did you know over seven out of ten adults in Ireland do not have a Will – and an increasing numbe...
Council rejects cost overrun fears over Ballybane works
By Avril Horan GALWAY City Council officials say they are fully satisfied that the Ballybane A...
Couple told to stay away from shops centre
By Ronan Judge A man and a woman accused of public order offences have been told they must sta...
Prison for ‘despicable assault’ of spitting in Garda’s face
BY RONAN JUDGE A man who spat in a Garda's mouth and eye after he was arrested for a public or...
Councils have to keep speed signs clean
By Avril Horan ONGOING maintenance of new speed limit signs required under the countrywide spe...
Jury still out on roundabout solution in Loughrea
The jury is still out on whether a mini roundabout holds the answer to the ongoing frustration ov...
Portiuncula introduces new Wellness Walkways to support patient recovery
The path to recovery can be a slow one at times – but the team at Portiuncula University Hospital...
Councillors defer decision on reinstatement of parking machines until after summer
By Avril Horan A DECISION on whether or not Galway City Council will reinstate parking machine...