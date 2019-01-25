Long way from everywhere; not far from anywhere!

Double Vision with Charlie Adley

There’s an old Yiddish proverb that says: when you don’t know where you’re going, every road will take you there. Choosing to interpret ‘not knowing where I’m going’ as ‘open-minded about where I live’ I scoured four property websites every night for months, searching the entire counties of Mayo, Galway and Clare.

Served notice to leave, I had to go. Part of me wanted to anyway. Right now I need a sanctuary; a healing place.

My home is just too important. I’m incapable of deciding, in less time than I spend trying on new boots, if a house can become be the home in which I’ll be happy to work and live.

I get all panicky and tongue-tied, so when I first went to look at this house, I bought my friend Whispering Blue along.

He’s visited all my homes in Ireland.

I knew he’d know.

It was the right price, but was it right?

“It has a good feel about it, Charlie. It’s very you.”

I’m so lucky to have friends I trust implicitly.

Done deal, so I’m off again, this time heading inland for my first time in Ireland.

While the edges of countries are naturally the most exciting places, bustling with trade, culture and tourism, I often feel the true essence of a country, be it bland, bilious or brilliant, lies in its middle.

This wandering Jew’s road has been winding.

It started in the leafy North West London suburb of Stanmore, where I was born into a big house with a fabulous garden. When I was ten we moved into a terraced quasi-Georgian in a cul-de-sac, and 10 years later shifted to a smaller bungalow around the corner, where my mother still lives.

From there I moved to Cambridge, where I shared a filthy flat over a chemist’s shop with my friend much-missed friend Jon. Young lads eager to break our umbilicals, the place was littered with Scalextric tracks, empty KFC buckets and gallons of home-brewed beer.

