Long wait times at UHG'S Emergency Department while one ward deals with COVID outbreak

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

There are long wait times at UHG’S Emergency Department today and in addition one ward is dealing with a COVID outbreak

Due to the high numbers are attending A&E the hospital is postponing some elective procedures.

A HSE statement issued this afternoon says urgent, time sensitive cases are being prioritised.

Patients are being contacted directly if their procedure is being postponed.

Over the weekend 377 people attended the A&E at the city public hospital and 96 people were admitted.

UHG says all available beds are in use and every effort is being made to discharge patients who are ready to go home.

The statement stresses that people who do require emergency care should attend the ED where they will be prioritised.

But they are requesting that people attend their GP or out of hours service in the first instance if at all possible.

Figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation show UHG is the second most overcrowded today with 64 people waiting for a bed.

The most overcrowded is University Hospital Limerick with 97 people on trolleys.

Nationally today, 424 patients are waiting for beds at the country’s hospitals.

There are no patients waiting for a bed at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.