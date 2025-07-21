  • Services

Services

Long wait times at UHG'S Emergency Department while one ward deals with COVID outbreak

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 2 minutes read

Long wait times at UHG'S Emergency Department while one ward deals with COVID outbreak
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

There are long wait times at UHG’S Emergency Department today and in addition one ward is dealing with a COVID outbreak

Due to the high numbers are attending A&E the hospital is postponing some elective procedures.

A HSE statement issued this afternoon says urgent, time sensitive cases are being prioritised.

Patients are being contacted directly if their procedure is being postponed.

Over the weekend 377 people attended the A&E at the city public hospital and 96 people were admitted.

UHG says all available beds are in use and every effort is being made to discharge patients who are ready to go home.

The statement stresses that people who do require emergency care should attend the ED where they will be prioritised.

But they are requesting that people attend their GP or out of hours service in the first instance if at all possible.

Figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation show UHG is the second most overcrowded today with 64 people waiting for a bed.

The most overcrowded is University Hospital Limerick with 97 people on trolleys.

Nationally today, 424 patients are waiting for beds at the country’s hospitals.

There are no patients waiting for a bed at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

More like this:
no_space
University of Galway spin-out Lua Health launches employee wellbeing platform

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA University of Galway spin-out company has launched ...

no_space
Councillors move to support €25K feasibility study for public swimming pool in Loughrea

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMLocal councillors are moving to help fund a feasibili...

no_space
Excavation reveals Maree ringfort was home to ancient nobles

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMExcavation works at a well-known ringfort in Maree ov...

no_space
Application lodged to decommission Derrybrien Wind Farm

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAn application has finally been lodged to officially ...

no_space
Enhanced bus services on route for Kinvara, Ballinderreen and Kilcolgan

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAdditional bus services are on the way for the areas ...

no_space
Galway City Council 2nd in country for EV adoption

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway City Council ranks second in the country for E...

no_space
Galway Cathaoirleach outlines priorities to Tánaiste in Government Buildings

Local infrastructure, housing, and supports for older people were just some of the issues discuss...

no_space
Claregalway houses get green light

An additional 62 residential units are on the way for Claregalway – despite any progress on a pro...

no_space
Almost 50 new social homes for Portumna

Two social housing projects are earmarked for Portumna – adding 49 new or refurbished homes to th...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up