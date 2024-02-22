Long wait times at UHG Emergency Department
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
The Emergency Department at University Hospital Galway remains extremely busy this evening.
The hospital is advising that patients who attend for routine and non-urgent treatment will experience very long waiting times.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Yesterday’s attendance was 235, with the department seeing 155 presentations so far today.
Many of the attendances are patients who are very sick and need to be admitted to the hospital for treatment.
There is ongoing pressure on bed availability
Hospital authority Saolta has emphasised that people who do require emergency care will be prioritised
The post Long wait times at UHG Emergency Department appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Over 600 students attend largest apprenticeship information event in the West of Ireland in Ballybrit
Over 600 students across the West of Ireland attended a apprenticeship information day in Ballybr...
Mayor of Galway urges last minute nominations for 2024 Mayor’s Awards
The Mayor of Galway is encouraging any last minute nominations for this year’s Mayor’...
Over €19m for national road and greenway projects in Galway for 2024
Funding of more than €19m has been allocated to national road and greenway projects in Galway for...
University of Galway to celebrate Irish Traveller Ethnicity Week with series of events
University of Galway will be hosting a series of events to celebrate Irish Traveller Ethnicity We...
Farmer accused of throwing cow dung at Minister Anne Rabbitte to contest assault charge
A south Galway farmer alleged to have thrown a bag of cow dung at Minister Anne Rabbitte is to co...
UHG country’s second most overcrowded hospital for second time this week
University Hospital Galway is the country’s second most overcrowded hospital for the second...
Study shows decline in mental health and wellbeing among adolescents in West
A study carried out at University of Galway shows a decline in wellbeing and mental health among ...
Major step forward for long-awaited masterplan for Kingston in Knocknacarra
There’s been a major step forward in the long-awaited masterplan for the Kingston area in K...
Platform94 in Mervue set to officially open major extension
Platform94 in Mervue – formerly Galway Technology Centre – is set to officially open ...