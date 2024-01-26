Long serving city councillor and former Mayor of Galway Mike Cubbard has confirmed that he will see re-election in June’

Mike Cubbard is an independent councillor for the Galway City Central area, who was first elected in 2014





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

He says his campaign will focus on social and affordable housing, green spaces and climate action, and tackling anti-social behaviour.

Councillor Cubbard also says he’ll be a ‘no posters’ candidate, meaning his campaign will be face to face and on social media

The post Long serving city councillor Mike Cubbard confirms he will seek re-election appeared first on Galway Bay FM.