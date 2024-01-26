  • Services

Long serving city councillor Mike Cubbard confirms he will seek re-election

Published:

Long serving city councillor and former Mayor of Galway Mike Cubbard has confirmed that he will see re-election in June’

Mike Cubbard is an independent councillor for the Galway City Central area, who was first elected in 2014


He says his campaign will focus on social and affordable housing, green spaces and climate action, and tackling anti-social behaviour.

Councillor Cubbard also says he’ll be a ‘no posters’ candidate, meaning his campaign will be face to face and on social media

The post Long serving city councillor Mike Cubbard confirms he will seek re-election appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

