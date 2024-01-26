Long serving city councillor Mike Cubbard confirms he will seek re-election
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Long serving city councillor and former Mayor of Galway Mike Cubbard has confirmed that he will see re-election in June’
Mike Cubbard is an independent councillor for the Galway City Central area, who was first elected in 2014
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
He says his campaign will focus on social and affordable housing, green spaces and climate action, and tackling anti-social behaviour.
Councillor Cubbard also says he’ll be a ‘no posters’ candidate, meaning his campaign will be face to face and on social media
The post Long serving city councillor Mike Cubbard confirms he will seek re-election appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Galway City Council staff ‘healthiest’ in Ireland
Maybe it’s the sea air, but staff at Galway City Council are the healthiest of any local authorit...
An Taibhdhearc seeks funding boost to transform into professional theatre company
From this week's Galway City Tribune - An Taibhdhearc is appealing for six times its current fund...
Storm damage to airdome estimated at €500,000
From this week's Galway City Tribune - Galway City escaped remarkably unscathed from the double w...
Social housing ‘neighbourhood’ plan for Knocknacarra
From this week's Galway City Tribune - Galway City Council has drawn up plans for 84 social housi...
Galway have something to prove as Mayo are first up
By DARREN KELLY JUST over seven months since their disappointing All-Ireland championship elim...
New appointments at Druid Theatre
Druid Theatre has appointed Anneliese Davidsen as the company’s new Executive Director. She repla...
Connacht tame the Bears to secure Challenge Cup spot
Connacht 27 Bristol Bears 10 By JOHN FALLON at Dexcom Stadium BRISTOL Bears coach Pat La...
Galway ladies fall in league tie marred by awful weather
Cork 1-6 Galway 0-5 DARREN KELLY IN BISHOPSTOWN TO say that Daniel Moynihan’s reign as ...
Mayor of Galway hopeful of funding for community centre
From this week's Galway City Tribune - Hopes are building that Government will provide funding fo...