Long service awards for Connemara RNLI fundraising volunteers
Fourteen members of Connemara RNLI’s fundraising branch have received long service medals recognising their combined 400 years of fundraising.
Clifden lifeboat crew are on call 24/7 but they require ongoing training, well maintained equipment, lifeboats and shore equipment to carry out their mission of saving lives at sea.
As a charity organisation, the RNLI relies on donations to fund its life saving work.
Padraig Griffin from Kilkerrin is the longest serving fundraiser in the branch having dedicated 55 years to Clifden RNLI
The other Long Service Awardees 2023 are:
Geraldine Heanue / Anne Marie Bennett / Stewart Freeman / Collin Mullen / Paraic McDonagh / Percy Hyland / Oliver and Eileen Coyne / Jacqueline Hannon / Nancy Duffy / Lavinia Joyce / Ann Day and Thomas King
