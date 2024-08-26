Long-established Galway book bindery marks half a century

It’s a thriving Galway business that has created gifts for a pope, an American president and Ireland football legend . . . and now Kenny’s Bindery, a renowned name in the art of bookbinding, is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Established in 1974, Kenny’s has upheld the tradition of fine craftsmanship, serving bibliophiles, institutions, and collectors with unparalleled dedication for half a century.

Based in Liosbán Industrial Estate on the Tuam Road in Galway City, it specialises in a diverse range of binding solutions, from thesis binding to poetry books, rebinding to family histories. The team at Kenny’s also restore beloved books and can be commissioned for custom binding and gifts.

Over the past 50 years, Kenny’s Bindery has celebrated numerous milestones, from being the first bookbindery to go online in 1994, to prestigious commissions, including creating gifts for Pope John Paul II, Muhammad Ali, Bill Clinton, and Jack Charlton to name a few.

Gerry Kenny, a son of the Kenny’s Bookshop dynasty, explained how he got involved in the craft of bookbinding.

“When my father, Des Kenny, asked me in late summer 1970, ‘How would you feel about a career in bookbinding?’ I immediately knew it was the right path for me. I had always known that university wasn’t in my future, so learning a trade like bookbinding was a perfect fit, especially since I grew up surrounded by books.

“My parents, Des and Maureen, had established their bookshop, Kennys Bookshop in Galway in the 1940s, making books an integral part of our lives. I started my apprenticeship in September 1970 at JF Newman Bookbinders in Dublin.

“I was fortunate from day one, as I was placed in the fine binding section under the guidance of two master bookbinders, Des Breen and Cathal O’Grady. My father’s long-term vision was to open a bindery in Galway that would produce fine bindings to sell in the bookshop. That dream came to fruition in September 1974 with the opening of Kenny’s Bindery,” Gerry said.

In 2021, the business embarked on a new chapter as it transitioned to the next generation, with Gerry’s daughter, Caroline, and her husband, Troy, now at the helm, ensuring the continuation of this cherished legacy.

“I’m very honoured to carry on my dad’s legacy and to keep the art of bookbinding alive at Kenny’s Bindery,” said Caroline Kenny Redmond.

“In bookbinding, you never truly become a master; there’s always more to learn, new techniques to explore, and challenges to meet.

“The ongoing evolution of this craft is what makes it so rewarding. Each day presents a chance to grow and improve, which keeps the journey exciting.

“I hope to do my dad proud by maintaining the high standards he set while also bringing my own passion and vision to the business. It’s a privilege to be part of something so meaningful, and I’m excited to carry on the tradition,” added Caroline.

Pictured: The Kenny family outside their iconic High Street store.