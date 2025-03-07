Long delays on N83 as a result of very serious injury road collision near Claregalway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM
There are long delays this evening on the N83 Galway to Tuam road as a result of a very serious injury road collision in Claregalway this afternoon
The incident took place near the bus lane at the entrance to the village shortly after 2pm
The road is closed from Corinthians Rugby Club to the village
Traffic from the opposite side is not permitted into the village for a left turn on to the Oranmore Road
Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene and are asking motorists to avoid the area this evening
The road is expected to remain closed until midnight