Long delays on N83 as a result of very serious injury road collision near Claregalway

Long delays on N83 as a result of very serious injury road collision near Claregalway
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

There are long delays this evening on the N83 Galway to Tuam road as a result of a very serious injury road collision in Claregalway this afternoon

The incident took place near the bus lane at the entrance to the village shortly after 2pm

The road is closed from Corinthians Rugby Club to the village

Traffic from the opposite side is not permitted into the village for a left turn on to the Oranmore Road

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene and are asking motorists to avoid the area this evening

The road is expected to remain closed until midnight

