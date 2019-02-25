Long awaited temporary surgical theatres at Merlin Park facing further delays

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concerns are being raised that long overdue temporary surgical theatres at Merlin Park Hospital are set to be delayed even further.

A decision on planning permission was due in recent days – but city planners have now instead requested further information from the HSE.

It’s after planning permission was sought for two modular orthopaedic surgery theatres – after existing theatres were shut down in 2017 following leaks.

Since then, only one has re-opened following repair works and waiting lists have continued to grow sharply due to the lack of facilities.

City planners have now raised questions over the temporary nature of the planned new modular surgical theatres – as well as concerns over the potential environmental impact.

At 9, councillor Padraig Conneely says this is a further delay as waiting lists continue to grow….