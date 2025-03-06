Long awaited new city bus network expected this year officially pushed out to 2027

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A long anticipated new bus network for Galway City won’t be rolled out until at least 2027.

Under the BusConnects project, there’ll be an increase of 50 percent in services in the city, as well as Barna and Oranmore.

That includes more routes, more frequent services, enhanced weekend timetables and even a 24/7 services.

It was originally to start rolling out this year – but Galway East TD and Junior Transport Minister Sean Canney has told the Dáil it’ll be at least 2027.

And responding to Galway West Deputy Mairead Farrell, he indicated he wasn’t thrilled either by the delays.