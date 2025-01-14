  • Services

Long-awaited Kilbannon re-alignment project to go to tender

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The long-awaited Kilbannon re-alignment project is to go to e-tender this week.

The 4-million-euro project will make one of Tuam’s busiest approach roads safer.

Area councillors were given the update by Area Engineer John Coyle.

Mr Coyle says the successful contractor should be in place by early March.

The Kilbannon Road Improvement Scheme will see 1.2km of the road widened with a cycle and walkway installed.

Residents have lobbied for the scheme since the opening of the M17 motorway in 2017.

