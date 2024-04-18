Long-awaited €1.6m Xray facility in Tuam opens
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
The long-awaited Xray facility at Tuam primary care centre, worth €1.64m, has opened.
Funding for the project was secured seven years ago, with works on the new diagnostics suite and audiology unit beginning in August 2023.
The Xray facility is now available by appointment only and through a referral from the GP.
Galway East TD Sean Canney says people in Tuam are finally seeing a ramping up of local healthcare facilities:
