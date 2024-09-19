Long awaited development plan for Clifden to go to planning next month
The long-awaited Clifden Regeneration Plan is set to go to planning next month.
The development aims to transform the ‘capital of Connemara’ – creating a Harbour Park, Beach Road Quay and enhancing the town centre.
The project is being delivered through support from the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund.
Fine Gael Councillor Eileen Mannion welcomes the update but says there are still valid concerns around parking.
