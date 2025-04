This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The locked toilets at the Long Point in Loughrea have been deemed ‘unacceptable’

There have been major improvements in this area in recent years including public lighting, a water bottle refill station and more accessible parking

Local Councillor Michael Regan believes it’s no longer just a seasonal amenity and so year-round facilities are necessary

The Fianna Fáil Councillor says people are being forced to find alternative solutions: