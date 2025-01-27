  • Services

Location of a number of Galway emergency hubs announced

Location of a number of Galway emergency hubs announced
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Emergency response hubs have been established in Galway in the aftermath of Storm Eowyn

Thousands are without power and could remain so until next week – while many others have no access to water, alternative heating sources, or mobile phone coverage.

The emergency response hubs will cater to basic needs such as hot food, water, broadband, showers, clothes washing and phone charging.

Nationally, they will be established in the worst hit areas – which include the West and North-West regions.

The hubs include:

Oughterard Community Centre – kitchen facilities, broadband and charging – drop in 9am to 10pm to Friday 31st (091 552092)

Oughterard Community Gym – shower facilities available – drop in (091 557775)

Oughterard Library/Court House – tea, coffee, shower facilities and pop up working hub with 10 desk spaces – available library working hours (10.30am-1pm and 2pm – 5pm Wednesday and Friday, 2pm – 7pm Thursday, 10am to 2pm Saturday)

Claregalway Community Centre – kitchen facilities, broadband and charging – drop in (087 6478976)

Lady Gregory Hotel Gort – shower facilities, catering, broadband and charging – drop in (091 632333)

Moyne Villa FC, Headford – shower facilities, tea/coffee, phone charging and office space – (087 1202669)

Work is still ongoing to identify hubs in other affected areas.

 

