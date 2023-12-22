Locals urged to use new Mountbellew to Galway bus route
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Locals are being urged to use the new Mountbellew to Galway bus route or else they may lose it.
The service began on December 17th, but Galway County Councillor David Collins has said it seems as though many people are unaware of it.
He says a lot of work has gone into getting the 7-day service up and running from Mountbellew to the city.
Speaking to Galway Talks, the Fine Gael councillor says it’s a service that offers a lot flexibility to those on the route
See below the schedule for the route:
Depart Mountbellew to Galway
07 10
11.00
16.00
19.30
Depart Galway to Mountbellew
09.00
14.00
17.40
21.00
