Locals urged to get involved with their neighbours at Heritage Quilt launch in Creggs

Local people were urged to get involved in community events and organisations at a launch of a heritage quilt in Creggs on Thursday week last.

Chairperson of Creggs Rural Development, Seán Beirne, pointed to the many benefits that accrued to the area from the creation of the heritage quilt, including bringing people from diverse backgrounds together for a ten-week quilt-making project

He said it allowed people to socialise and make friends in a safe and friendly environment, prompting interest in further craft classes in the area, all while making a tactile masterpiece that reflects the heritage of the Creggs area.

He also pointed out that due to the volunteer work ongoing in several groups based in the village, developments are taking place in the rugby and GAA clubs, as well as improvements to infrastructure in the village and beyond.

Creggs Rural Development secured funding for the creation of a heritage quilt through the Creative Ireland Programme operated by Galway County Council and thanks were extended to the Council and Heritage Officer Marie Mannion.

Athleague’s Lynn Naughton was brought on board to facilitate the project, and she put her knowledge of quilt making to good effect and steered the group through the design and crafting stages of the project.

What emerged is a heritage quilt that now hangs proudly in the C.S. Parnell Heritage Centre in the village, showing elements of the built, natural and communal heritage of the village and beyond.

Launching the quilt, Cllr. Peter Keaveney, Cathaoirleach of Ballinasloe Municipal District of Galway County Council, noted that the quilt reflects the built heritage of the village, as well as the flora and fauna of the area. He commended all involved and said that the crowd present for the launch was testament to the importance of heritage in the area.

One of the younger crafters to take part in the creation of the event, Elva Hegarty, made a presentation to Lynn Naughton for her expert facilitation of the project and Michele Lambert of Flutterby Crafts made a presentation to Maureen Keane to celebrate her birthday.

Such was Michele’s enthusiasm for the quilting project that she has now started making quilted representations of houses, which is proving very popular.

The quilt launch was one of four events organised in Creggs for Heritage Week.

In other events, Michael Ward from Rosmoylan gave a talk on Rosmoylan Bog; Kilbegnet Ballinakill Historical Society Chairperson Seamus Ward gave a very well attended talk at the Parnell monument, and on Saturday morning people gathered for a talk on the Donamon and Stoneham’s Lough area.

The group which came together to make the quilt has expressed an interest in having a crochet class in the heritage centre during the winter and Creggs Rural Development is now working to get this up and running for the winter months.

Pictured at the launch of the Creggs Heritage Quilt in the Charles Stewart Parnell Heritage Centre in Creggs were (back – from left) Cllr Michael Connolly; Seámus Ward, Chairperson, Kilbegnet Ballinakill Historical Society; Fr. Pravin Dhason PP, Garda Brian Neilan, and Larry Kilcommins, Kilbegnet Ballinakill Historical Society, with (front) Seán Beirne, Chairperson, Creggs Rural Development, and Cllr. Peter Keaveney, Cathaoirleach, Ballinasloe Municipal District.