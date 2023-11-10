Locals urged to attend meeting over proposed site for new Loughrea Fire Station
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
A public meeting is being held in Loughrea tonight over the proposed site for a new fire station.
Local residents argue that the earmarked site at St. Lawrences Field is the wrong location as its used for recreational activites.
The meeting will take place today (fri) at 8PM at the Loughrea Hotel and Spa.
Chairperson of the Residents Association in St Lawrence’s Field, Liam Haverty, explains their main concerns:
