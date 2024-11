Locals have held their second public protest of the week over plans for a student accommodation block in Terryland.

The project in question would comprise 84 apartments across seven multi-storey blocks – offering a total of almost 600 beds.

On Monday residents gathered at the junction of Dyke Road and Coolough Road across from the planned site.

Today they protested at City Hall, where planning decisions are made.

A local resident spoke about what brought them to City Hall.