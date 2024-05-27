  • Services

Services

Locals concerned over loss of parking spaces with Woodquay park Redevelopment

Published:

Locals concerned over loss of parking spaces with Woodquay park Redevelopment
Share story:

Local residents have been raising concerns that parking spaces may be lost in the redevelopment of Woodquay park.

The design caters for an accessible public greenspace with biodiversity-friendly planting, age and mobility-friendly pathways and spaces for play and for rest.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Around 50 responses were submitted to the public consultation survey by Galway City Council.

Galway City Council says feedback to the design was varied, with many commenting that the proposed design was a major improvement to the existing park.

Submissions also welcomed the enhanced seating, and connection to the River Corrib and Woodquay Square.

However, some respondents highlighted a preference for the original design commissioned by local residents.

Concerns were also raised over the loss of parking spaces and the removal of fencing and gates which some felt could cause security issues and encourage anti-social behaviour.

Galway City Council and the design team are making amendments to the design layout, based on the feedback received from the public consultation.

It is planned to submit a planning application to An Bord Pleanála later this summer.

The post Locals concerned over loss of parking spaces with Woodquay park Redevelopment appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Booster station planned to improve water supply in Tir an Fhia region of South Connemara

Uisce Éireann have confirmed a short-term measure to resolve the water difficulties in the Tir an...

no_space
Station upgrade must be followed by more Gardaí

The upgrading of Spiddal Garda Station should be followed with an urgent increase in Garda number...

no_space
Local couple thanked for donating land to make life safer for pedestrians

A South Galway couple have generously donated part of their property to provide a new footpath th...

no_space
Fund puts wind in communities’ sails

SSE Renewables and Greencoat Renewables have opened the latest round of community funding availab...

no_space
Two Headford-based projects recognised at .ie Digital Town Awards 2024

Two projects in Headford have been recognised at the .ie Digital Town Awards 2024. Headford Lace ...

no_space
Five University of Galway Research Projects to receive nearly €6 million in funding for healthcare, climate and tech research

Five projects from the University of Galway are to benefit from funding announced this morning by...

no_space
Call for new €50m fund to support delivery of badly-needed affordable housing across County Galway

There’s a call for a new €50m fund to be established to drive the delivery of badly needed ...

no_space
One day closure of R355 at Magheranearla due to roadworks

There will be a one day closure of the R355 at Magheranearla tomorrow due to road resurfacing wor...

no_space
Cutting speed at schools is far from simple process

The process of reducing speed limits outside schools is a complicated one, Galway County Council ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up