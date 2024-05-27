Locals concerned over loss of parking spaces with Woodquay park Redevelopment
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Local residents have been raising concerns that parking spaces may be lost in the redevelopment of Woodquay park.
The design caters for an accessible public greenspace with biodiversity-friendly planting, age and mobility-friendly pathways and spaces for play and for rest.
Around 50 responses were submitted to the public consultation survey by Galway City Council.
Galway City Council says feedback to the design was varied, with many commenting that the proposed design was a major improvement to the existing park.
Submissions also welcomed the enhanced seating, and connection to the River Corrib and Woodquay Square.
However, some respondents highlighted a preference for the original design commissioned by local residents.
Concerns were also raised over the loss of parking spaces and the removal of fencing and gates which some felt could cause security issues and encourage anti-social behaviour.
Galway City Council and the design team are making amendments to the design layout, based on the feedback received from the public consultation.
It is planned to submit a planning application to An Bord Pleanála later this summer.
