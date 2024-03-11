Locals claimed planned aquaculture farm in Galway Bay will “devastate” sensitive area
A planned aquaculture farm in Galway Bay will “devastate” the sensitive ecosystem in the area.
That’s according to local residents who are attempting to rally the community to prevent the development at Aughinish, on the Clare/Galway border, from going ahead.
An aquaculture license was granted on appeal last year to city-registered Sliogeisc Siar Teoranta, and a foreshore license is now being sought.
The Aughinish Bay Community Group held a meeting in Kinvara last week, asking people to object to the granting of the license by writing to the Agriculture Minister.
Campaigner Eamon Coy claimed this specific plan is just not suitable
