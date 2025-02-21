Local tour guides mark International Tourist Guide Day with special walk around city

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Today is International Tourist Guide Day – and local tour guides marked it with a special walk around the city.

The day is celebrated on February 21st every year in more than 70 countries across the world.

The event raises awareness of tourist guides as ambassadors, and highlights the important work they do in shaping tourists positive impressions.

Today’s walk started from University of Galway and travelled along Eglinton Canal towards the Claddagh.

Further information on Galway’s local guides – and the tours they offer – can be found at GalwayTourGuides.com

David Nevin was at University of Galway this morning to speak to local tourist guide Jim Ward.