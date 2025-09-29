Local TDs weigh in on €100k bike shelter upgrade at National Maternity Hospital

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Local TDs have weighed in on plans to upgrade a bike shelter at the National Maternity Hospital in Dublin.

A notice on the Government’s e-tenders website is looking for the old shed to be demolished and replaced at an estimated cost of €100 thousand.

Sinn Fein is calling for the project to be scrapped – pointing to the controversial €335 thousand bike shed at Leinster House.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Galway West Sinn Fein TD Mairead Farrell says €100 thousand could be far better spent elsewhere.

And Galway West Fianna Fail TD John Connolly suggested Sinn Fein could be jumping the gun on this project.