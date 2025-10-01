  • Services

Services

Local TDs criticise absence of Health Minister in Dáil for Portiuncula maternity services questions

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Local TDs criticise absence of Health Minister in Dáil for Portiuncula maternity services questions
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Two local TDs have criticised the absence of the Health Minister in the Dáil for questions on maternity services at Portiuncula Hospital.

Roscommon/Galway TD Claire Kerrane and Galway East TD Louis O’Hara both spoke on the issue last night.

High risk pregnancies have been moved away from the hospital, amid reviews into the deaths of several babies there.

Sinn Féin Deputies O’Hara and Kerrane expressed their disappointment they couldn’t speak directly to Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill

Junior Minister Alan Dillon responded to their queries in her place, apologising for the unavoidable absence of the Health Minister.

You can listen to the full piece here.

More like this:
no_space
Major regional roadshow in Ballinasloe on organic livestock sector

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA major regional roadshow aimed at growing Ireland's ...

no_space
Galway teen goes on trial charged with rape of teenage girl

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA County Galway teenager has gone on trial charged wi...

no_space
Galway County Council’s StoryMaps project wins eGovernment Award

Galway County Council’s digitisation of the heritage of communities across the county into intera...

no_space
Connemara Community Groups benefit from Galway Wind Park Fund

A total of 36 community groups across Connemara will share a slice of €120,000 through the 2025 G...

no_space
Galway’s Laureate na nÓg aims to inspiring creativity among children and young people

Galway’s Laureate na nÓg has unveiled details of her new non-fiction book – aimed at inspiring cr...

no_space
Feature – 27 awards given to Local Heroes for Positive Ageing Week in Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAwards have been given to 27 Local Heroes in Galway t...

no_space
Spate of car break-ins at the Dún Na Coiribe estate on the Headford Road

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway Gardaí are investigating a spate of car break-...

no_space
Work to start on new traffic management plan for Tuam

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMWork is set to start shortly on a long-awaited new tr...

no_space
Approval for major new food market in heart of city

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPlans have been approved to transform the former Conn...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up