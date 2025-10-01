Local TDs criticise absence of Health Minister in Dáil for Portiuncula maternity services questions

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Two local TDs have criticised the absence of the Health Minister in the Dáil for questions on maternity services at Portiuncula Hospital.

Roscommon/Galway TD Claire Kerrane and Galway East TD Louis O’Hara both spoke on the issue last night.

High risk pregnancies have been moved away from the hospital, amid reviews into the deaths of several babies there.

Sinn Féin Deputies O’Hara and Kerrane expressed their disappointment they couldn’t speak directly to Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill

Junior Minister Alan Dillon responded to their queries in her place, apologising for the unavoidable absence of the Health Minister.

