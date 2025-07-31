Local TD welcomes increase in subsidies for Gaeltacht host families

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A local TD is hopeful that an increase in subsidies to Gaeltacht host families will address some of the recent challenges in finding suitable families.

The announcement was made by Minister Dara Calleary during a vist to Colaiste Mhuigeo this afternoon.

Subsidies for families will rise from €13 to €14.50 – for hostels and residential colleges, it’ll increase from €9.50 to €10.50.

Today’s announcement also includes an increase to subsidies under the Scéim Oileánda Gaeltachta, which allows students to spend a whole school year on one of the Aran Islands.

That’s risen from €22 to €23.50.

There’s also an increase in subsidies for the ERAMUS Gaeltachta Scheme which allows third level students to spend a semester in the Gaeltacht – from €34 to €35.50.

Fianna Fail TD John Connolly it’s important that efforts to learn the Irish language are supported