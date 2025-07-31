  • Services

Services

Local TD welcomes increase in subsidies for Gaeltacht host families

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Local TD welcomes increase in subsidies for Gaeltacht host families
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A local TD is hopeful that an increase in subsidies to Gaeltacht host families will address some of the recent challenges in finding suitable families.

The announcement was made by Minister Dara Calleary during a vist to Colaiste Mhuigeo this afternoon.

Subsidies for families will rise from €13 to €14.50 – for hostels and residential colleges, it’ll increase from €9.50 to €10.50.

Today’s announcement also includes an increase to subsidies under the Scéim Oileánda Gaeltachta, which allows students to spend a whole school year on one of the Aran Islands.

That’s risen from €22 to €23.50.

There’s also an increase in subsidies for the ERAMUS Gaeltachta Scheme which allows third level students to spend a semester in the Gaeltacht – from €34 to €35.50.

Fianna Fail TD John Connolly it’s important that efforts to learn the Irish language are supported

 

More like this:
no_space
Iconic research vessel RV Tom Crean celebrates 3rd anniversary

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Marine Institute in Oranmore is celebrating the t...

no_space
County Council urged to take ownership of community playgrounds

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway County Council is being urged to take ownershi...

no_space
946 drug searches carried out by Gardaí in Galway last year

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM946 drug searches were carried out by Gardaí in Galwa...

no_space
City woman wins 'Best Dressed' at Ladies Day at Ballybrit

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway city's Megan Cunniss from Newcastle has won th...

no_space
Residents say denied High Court challenge over Kinvara Hotel IPAS plans was "not a failure"

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA High Court action brought by Kinvara residents to c...

no_space
Galway City Councillor Eibhlín Seoighthe resigns from Social Democrats

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMCity Councillor Eibhlín Seoighthe has resigned from t...

no_space
Man jailed for rape, assault and damage at Galway home

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA man has been jailed for more than ten years for the...

no_space
Large emergency simulation to take place in Ballinasloe this evening

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA large scale emergency simulation will take place in...

no_space
Plans for 38 social homes in Portumna move forward

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPlans for 38 new social houses in Portumna are moving...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up