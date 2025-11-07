  • Services

Local TD warns against conflating legal and illegal immigration

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A local TD has warned it’s important that people do not conflate legal and illegal immigration.

Speaking in the Dáil, Roscommon/Galway TD Martin Daly described himself as the son of an Indian mother who worked hard, contributed to her community and loved this country.

He said he knows the positive contribution that legal, well-managed immigration brings, and it’s something that Ireland needs.

But Fianna Fail Deputy Daly say it must be a fair, efficient and respected immigration system that is transparent, timely, and enforced.

Deputy Daly said if we want the public to have confidence in the immigration system, it has to be fit for purpose.

